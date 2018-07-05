Group calls for upgraded charge against ex-Kingsland officer

Photo of Officer Zechariah Presley, released by the the Kingsland Police Department through an open records request, and a photo of Tony Green

KINGSLAND, Ga. - The Concerned Citizens of Camden County will hold a town hall meeting Thursday night to voice concerns about the Kingsland police officer involved in the shooting death of a black man.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Refreshing Oasis Church in Kingsland, about a week after Kingsland Police Officer Zechariah Presley turned himself in on charges of voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office in 33-year-old Anthony "Tony" Green's shooting death.

Presley has since been fired.

According to organizers, they called for the meeting because they believe Presley should be charged with murder, not voluntary manslaughter.

Organizers are encouraging Camden County voters to sign a petition demanding the manslaughter charge be upgraded to murder.

News4Jax contacted Presley's lawyer for comment, but had not received a response as of early Thursday evening.

News4Jax will be at the Thursday evening's meeting, and will update this story after it ends.

Officer-involved shooting

Presley was following 33-year-old Anthony "Tony" Green on June 20. During a traffic stop, Presley made physical contact, but when Green ran, "Presley fired multiple shots resulting in the death of Green," according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the arrest warrant, Presley acted "solely as the result of a sudden, violent, and irresistible passion, resulting from serious provocation sufficient to excite such passion in a reasonable person."

The GBI reviewed video from Presley's patrol car and video from his body camera and said efforts were being made to enhance the video for a clear view of the events. The GBI then obtained arrest warrants for Presley, who turned himself in to the Camden County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

Kingsland Police Chief Daryl Griffis recommended Wednesday that Presley be fired, and Kingsland City Manager Lee Spell agreed.

Attorneys for the Green family said Presley “was stalking” Green, who was a father of three.

According to police records obtained by News4Jax, Presley and Green had previously interacted when he and another officer responded to a call on March 12. The caller accused Green and another woman of trespassing, but no arrest was made.

The Kingsland Police Department also released Presley's personnel file, which shows he was hired last year despite having 10 flags that warranted further inquiry, including domestic violence, marijuana use and repeatedly shouting at people.

According to documents in his personnel file, Presley racked up nine incidents during his 13 months with the Kingsland Police Department.

Presley is being held without bond in Glynn County Jail, as he used to be a corrections officer in Camden County before being hired by the Kingsland Police Department.

His next hearing was set for July 17.

Under Georgia law, if convicted of voluntary manslaughter, Presley faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

