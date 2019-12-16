2nd arrest made after Customs & Border Protection trainee killed on St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – A second arrest has been made after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection trainee was shot and killed about 12:30 a.m. Sunday outside Rafters in downtown St. Simons Island, authorities said.

The Glynn County Police Department said an altercation began inside the bar on Mallery Street. Detectives said words were exchanged before there was shoving.

Police said two men involved in the altercation then went outside, where the suspect, 27-year-old Calvin Jenkins, got a gun from his vehicle and began shooting. According to police, the victim, identified as 37-year-old CBP trainee Wolf Valmond, was struck twice and later died of his injuries.

Police said Jenkins was arrested and booked into the Glynn County jail on a charge of murder.

On Monday, police announced that Naasir Kurmue, 25, was arrested and booked into the jail on a charge of simple battery. According to investigators, Kurmue is accused of punching Valmond in the back of the head during the altercation with Jenkins.

A CBP spokesperson said Valmond was assigned to the Baltimore Field Office, joined CBP last month and was a trainee at the CBP Field Operations Academy at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynn County, Georgia.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts are with Valmond’s family, friends and fellow classmates during this difficult time,” the CBP spokesperson said.

The Police Department said Monday that it obtained video of the incident from surveillance cameras. Police said that footage will not be released, as the investigation is still ongoing.