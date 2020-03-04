Man accused of killing Fleming Island woman faces judge on murder charge

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 45-year-old Clay County contractor who pleaded guilty last week in a forgery case in Jacksonville faced a judge Wednesday morning on a charge of murder connected to the death of a Fleming Island woman.

The two cases are not related.

The remains of Susan Mauldin, 65, were recovered from the Chesser Island Landfill in Georgia, and Corey Binderim, a contractor she once hired, has been charged with her murder.

“The search was conducted over a 10-day period where approximately 7,300 tons of waste was processed. Human remains were discovered on the ninth day of the search,” said Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. “As a result, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations assisted in the identification of the remains where it was determined to be that of Susan Mauldin.”

On the ninth day, investigators found what appeared to be a portion of a skull. The following day, more remains were found, and dental records confirmed the remains belonged to Mauldin, authorities said.

Daniels said an arrest warrant was then signed for Corey Binderim on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. Daniels would not say what ultimately led to Binderim’s arrest, however, he did say physical evidence was found at the woman’s home.

Binderim, who was originally called a person of interest in the Mauldin case, pleaded guilty last week in an unrelated forgery case in Duval County and was sentenced to time served. He was transferred to the Clay County jail on Tuesday and faced a judge Wednesday morning on the murder charge.

The judge ordered Binderim to be held on no bond for the murder charge and $250,000 for the tampering with evidence charge.

He is scheduled to be in court again March 24 and has been appointed a public defender.