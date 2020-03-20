All Florida gyms to close following Gov. DeSantis executive order

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered all gyms and fitness centers to shut down.

The move was part of an executive order released Friday afternoon that also mandated all restaurants and food establishments in Florida to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption, effective immediately. Kitchens can remain open for delivery and take-out services.

DeSantis also ordered all bars and nightclubs to closed and cases of the new coronavirus continue to increase in the state. The Florida Department of Health released a new round of data Friday morning that show an additional 88 cases of the disease, increasing the statewide total to 520 cases and 10 deaths.

Many gyms and fitness centers around the state had already voluntarily closed before the order.

The announcements will affect a huge part of Florida’s economy and workforce. It will last as long as Florida is in a state of emergency, which DeSantis declared March 9.

DeSantis’ order directs the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to enforce the limitations.

Mayor Lenny Curry on Friday announced that all beaches in Duval County are closing at 5 p.m. The beaches will remain closed until further notice.

News Service of Florida contributed to this report