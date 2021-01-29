Mother of slain West Nassau High football player creates foundation to help athletes reach their dreams

The mother of a 16-year-old West Nassau High School football player who was shot and killed last February is giving back in his honor.

“He was a giver in life, and he’s continued to give after life,” said Paige Hall, the mother of Trent Fort.

Fort had dreams of playing football in college and in the NFL. Hall said the past year without her son has been extremely difficult and she felt the need to give back, so she created the Trent Fort 4 Ever 21 Foundation to help athletes reach their dreams -- dreams like the ones that her son was robbed of. The number 21 represents the number that was on Fort’s football jersey.

“The foundation is geared toward giving athletes scholarships, helping athletic departments financially to maybe building field houses, buying equipment,” Hall said.

Hall said the foundation is already providing scholarships to two West Nassau High School students.

“The kids have already been accepted and admitted into college, so it will go toward books, things they need for their dorm,” Hall said.

For more information about the Trent Fort 4 Ever 21 Foundation, visit fortstrong.org.

Two teenagers are charged in connection with Fort’s death, and Hall said the case has been at a standstill with the coronavirus pandemic delaying court hearings.

She said she won’t stop fighting for justice for her son.

“I miss him,” she said. “I’m waiting for him to walk through the door still, and he doesn’t.”

There will be a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Small Town Rags Boutique and Gifts in Callahan.