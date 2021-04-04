Change of plan: Vaccination site at Gateway Mall not closing early on Easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at Gateway Mall was set to close early on Sunday in observance of the Easter holiday, but officials later announced the site will stay open until 7 p.m.

The site on Norwood Avenue, just off Interstate 95, is typically open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Starting Monday, all Floridians age 16 and up will be able to get COVID-19 shots. Those under 18 must go to a site that offers the Pfizer vaccine, as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently only authorized for people 18 and up. The state also requires 16- and 17-year-olds to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign a consent form. (Click here for a printable version of the form.)

The Gateway Mall site is currently giving the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. But on Tuesday, the site will transition to offering the single-dose J&J vaccine.