Deputies investigating Tristyn Bailey case respond to ‘social media activity’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday issued a community alert addressing messages that have been made on social media by various accounts in reference to the Tristyn Bailey investigation.

Bailey, 13, was reported missing Sunday and found dead hours later in her St. Johns County neighborhood. Aiden Fucci, a 14-year-old who deputies described as a schoolmate at Patriot Oaks Academy, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

During a Monday news conference when Fucci’s arrest was announced, Sheriff Robert Hardwick made note of their being a lot of false information floating around on social media.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office issued a statement that reads in part:

“There are a number of accounts however that are using this case to try to gain fame and followers. Please know that these individuals had nothing to do with this incident. At this time, the below accounts have already been investigated and no longer need to be forwarded to the Sheriff’s Office.”

It then listed the following accounts:

WD_Conner

WD_Tyler

WD.Jayson

ATK.Jayson

Wd_jayson

Furthermore, the Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for sending tips in regard to the investigation.

