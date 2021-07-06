County-by-county: Where to find sandbags in Northeast Florida

Multiple Northeast Florida counties are offering sandbags as Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to impact the area.

Here’s a county-by-county look at where to find sandbags:

Alachua County

Sandbags are available in High Springs ahead of Elsa.

The High Springs Fire Department said sandbags will be offered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Park at 17380 NW U.S. Highway 441.

The sandbags are self-serve. No staff will be available to fill or load.

The Fire Department said the limit is 10 bags per household.

Bradford County

Bradford County is offering free sandbags to its residents in preparation for Elsa.

Pre-filled sandbags are being distributed at the Bradford County Public Works site located on West Market Road. The entrance to the yard will be closed to westbound traffic -- coming from U.S. Highway 301. To get to the sandbag distribution site, enter West Market Road from NW State Road 16.

Here is the schedule for the site:

Tuesday, July 6, from 7 a.m. to TBD.

According to Bradford County Emergency Management, there will be a limit of 15 sandbags per vehicle.

In addition, self-serve sites have been set up at Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 40 at 21412 NW S.R. 16 in Heilbronn Springs and Station 90 at 13641 SW County Road 227 in Sampson City. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel if they use those sites.

Columbia County

Columbia County is offering sandbags from noon until 9 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations:

Columbia County Public Works at 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, FL 32055

Fort White Community Center at 17579 State Road 47, Fort White, FL 32038

According to Columbia County Emergency Management, elderly assistance is available at each location. There is a limit of 15 bags per person.

Clay County

Clay County is offering sandbags from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Omega Park at 4317 County Road 218 in Middleburg.

You must fill your own sandbags. Shovels are available at the site.

Sandbags are limited to 10 per vehicle.

Clay County officials said this is the only location offering sandbags in the county.

Putnam County

Starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, sandbags were available to residents at four locations in Putnam County:

Huntington Landfill at 1551 County Road 308 in Crescent City.

East Palatka Community Park at 223 Putnam County Blvd. in Palatka.

Bardin Volunteer Fire Department at 107 Johns Road in Palatka.

Chesser Sand Pit at 145 West Washington St. in Hawthorne.

Residents are advised to bring a shovel and be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

No sandbags offered in your county?

If you think sandbags are a necessity, but your county is not providing them, visit a local hardware store.

Tips on using sandbags

The Louisiana State University Agricultural Center offers tips on using sandbags for flood protection.

According to the center, when filled and stacked properly, sandbags alone can hold back floodwater, but they are most effective when used with plastic sheeting.

The center advises filling bags one-half to two-thirds full. The bag, when filled, should lie fairly flat.

The center also suggests stacking sandbags so the seams between bags are staggered. Tuck the top of each bag under so the bag is sealed by its own weight.