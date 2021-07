MAYPORT NAVAL BASE, Fla. – The USS Winston S. Churchill is docking in Mayport this morning, claiming this naval station as its new home.

It’s the third ship to arrive to the base in as many days, making for hundreds of happy reunions.

RELATED: USS Donald Cook makes first Mayport homecoming

More than 330 sailors are aboard the guided missile destroyer, USS Churchill. The ship had been stationed in Norfolk Virginia.

News4Jax will be on base when sailors return between 9 and 10 this morning.