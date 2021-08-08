Here’s a look at some of the safety measures that’ll be in place when Duval County students go back to school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students in Duval County will head back to school on Tuesday.

Duval County Public Schools is working with the county’s health department to set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in each of its secondary schools, beginning Aug. 18, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene announced during a news conference last week.

The clinics will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for eligible high school and middle school students and staff who want a shot. The goal, the superintendent said, is to get every eligible person vaccinated in the first quarter.

The school district is strongly recommending its students wear face coverings when they return to the classroom. It’s asking parents of students who would like to opt their children out of wearing masks to complete an opt-out form before class is back in session.

For Duval County teachers and staff, masks are mandated through Sept. 3.

The district said it will also be following these safety precautions:

Daily disinfecting of high-touch points and use of anti-microbial spray.

Staffed, isolated rooms for students exhibiting COVID-related symptoms.

Temperature checks for elementary students only.

Emphasizing handwashing/using hand sanitizer.

Hiring additional nursing staff and school health aides to support every school.

Implementing free telehealth services for all students (with parental consent) to give students access to health care.

Continuing the use of classroom and school bus seating charts to help the Department of Health with contact tracing and to minimize quarantines.

Updating the COVID-19 Dashboard daily.

At the Gateway Town Center, where Agape Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations, News4Jax was told there were children getting shots on Saturday ahead of the first day of school. But, according to doctors, it’ll be a few weeks before they are protected.