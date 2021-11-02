Ballistics tests prove JSO has gun used in Riverside murder

Jacksonville, Fla. – A gun found in a blue bag on Spencer Street in Riverside has been linked to the killing of active-duty U.S. Coast Guard member, Caroline Schollaert. The bag contained other evidence pointing to shooting suspect, 22-year-old Tyree Parker, including his driver’s license and social security card among other items.

In the early morning hours of August 3rd, police say 27-year-old Caroline Schollaert was on the phone with 911 to report her vehicle was being burglarized outside her Myra Street home. JSO says Schollaert was holding Parker at gunpoint and told the dispatcher he was running when gunshots were heard. She was found lying in her driveway and died at the hospital.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video minutes before the murder, wearing distinctive clothing, running away and getting into a silver Ford Edge.

Police say the gun was stolen from an unlocked car on Post Street 11 days prior to the murder. JSO contacted the owner of the Ruger .380 who told them the serial number. JSO reported that ballistics tests prove the gun recovered on Spencer Street match the gun used to kill Schollaert.

On Tuesday, News4Jax spoke with Schollaert’s father, Pat Schollaert, about the case. He said his daughter had just gotten engaged to be married days before she was killed.

“She had quite a future ahead of her. That’s the bitter part.” Schollaert said. “She made me very proud...it’s still difficult.”

Caroline Schollaert was assigned to the Coast Guard’s Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON), which is a specialized unit that handles drug interdictions.

Parker is in jail without bond, charged with second degree murder.