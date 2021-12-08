Detective: Kimberly Kessler searched ‘Joleen Cummings no body no crime’

Kimberly Kessler is on trial for murder in the death of her co-worker Joleen Cummings.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Prosecutors focused on Kimberly Kessler’s internet searches Wednesday morning. Nassau County Sheriff’s Detective Charity Rose testified about thousands of searches in Kimberly Kessler’s phone in the days leading up to Joleen Cummings disappearance May 12th. Searches included the following terms: autopsy, cadavers, murderpedia, victimpedia, list of female murderers by country and Florida female murderers. On May 16, she searched ‘Joleen Cummings no body no crime’ among other things regarding Cummings’ disappearance.

Michelle Money, testified Kessler asked her whether the Storage on Sadler facility had live video surveillance and asked if it was recorded. Another witness, an employee at West Marine in Fernandina Beach, said Kessler bought heavy duty zip ties there on May 5, 2018.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case Wednesday in the murder trial of Kimberly Kessler, accused of killing her Nassau County salon co-worker Joleen Cummings.

The mother of three disappeared in 2018 and her body has never been found, but much of Tuesday’s testimony from detectives focused on evidence found inside Tangles Hair Salon, where the women worked together. Investigators believe that evidence shows Kessler attacked and killed Cummings in the salon.

Prosecutors also focused on Kessler’s boots, which were found inside her storage unit. She was seen wearing them the day Cummings was last seen alive, and dried blood drops were found on the boots.

The defense has suggested that it’s possible Kessler and Cummings got into a fight and injuries Kessler suffered were caused by her protecting herself.

The jury was also shown pictures of the inside of both women’s cars. During cross examination, the defense argued that there should have been blood everywhere, even inside those cars, but none was found.

Lead detective Wayne Harrington returned to the witness stand and explained how investigators went to a landfill to search the garbage Kessler dumped in a dumpster. Harrington testified it was July 7, the heat index reached 117 degrees, and the search teams wore ice vests.

The landfill search continued for days. Cummings’ body was not found, but the state suggested there was enough DNA evidence to prove Kessler killed the mother of three. The defense said without a body there’s no proof of a murder.

Kessler was again given the chance to participate in the courtroom on Wednesday morning. Judge James Daniel told her it would be the last day the state would present evidence and that the defense would begin presenting evidence at some point Wednesday.

“I’m going to say what I want, when I want, how I want, but you’ve silenced me for years. ... I will let everyone know this is just the tip of the iceberg. Jordan Beard, public defender, is Joleen Cummings’ cousin, along with his brother John. You’ve swept it under the rug for three and a half years,” Kessler said, repeating an accusation about one of her former defense attorneys that has been proven untrue.

Kessler was again taken to a holding room, where she can see and hear the trial but can’t interfere.

Prosecutors began the trial Monday with a timeline, highlighting Kessler’s purchases and internet searches, as well as surveillance video in the days surrounding the 34-year-old mother of three’s disappearance in 2018.

Opening statements were followed by several witnesses, including Anne Johnson, Cummings’ mother.

Johnson testified that it wasn’t her daughter’s personality to just disappear.

“She didn’t even acknowledge her birthday,” Johnson said.

Cummings was first reported missing in May 2018, after she never showed up to pick up her children on Mother’s Day.

Multiple witnesses testified that they went to Tangles Hair Salon on May 12, 2018, and saw hairdressers Cummings and Kessler. It’s the last day Cummings was seen. Cummings’ ex-husband, Jason Cummings, testified that Joleen Cummings never picked up their two young sons from him the next day, which was Mother’s Day.

“I was waiting for her to pull up. I waited about an hour. I tried to contact Joleen,” he said.

Over the years, the state has released a slew of evidence, including photos of blood found in the salon and surveillance footage of Kessler in Joleen Cummings’ SUV, without her.

Kessler was also seen on surveillance video carrying trash bags from Tangles Hair Salon to a dumpster behind the building.

And a receipt shows Kessler bought cleaning gloves, ammonia, trash bags and an electric knife around the same time Joleen Cummings disappeared.

State prosecutors opened by saying Joleen Cummings was killed by Kessler, and though a body was never found, there was a large amount of Joleen Cummings’ DNA left behind at the salon. Investigators found a blue bin that contained a partial fingernail of Joleen Cummings. Prosecutors also told the jury in opening statements that Kessler search the internet on April 30, 2018, for “co worker guilty of killing co worker.”

The defense said this case is about evidence and a lack of evidence. The defense also acknowledged that Kessler and Joleen Cummings worked together and had an ongoing conflict.

Prior to taking the stand, Joleen Cummings’ mother posted in the “Joleen Jensen Cummings Recovery and Prayer Page.” She also sent News4JAX this message: