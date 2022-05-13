11 names of area law enforcement officers being added to national memorial

The names of 11 Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty will be added Friday to the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
The eleven names are among 619 names that will be engraved and dedicated on the walls during the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil, which will be held at 8 p.m. in Washington, D.C.
Fifty-one of those names are of fallen officers from the state of Florida
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 472 officers were killed in 2021 -- the most ever to be added to the memorial in a single year. Of those deaths, 319 of those were COVID-19-related.
An additional 147 officers died in previous years, and their deaths had not been previously documented until the Memorial Fund’s research staff and a team of volunteers confirmed their record of law enforcement service.
With the additional names added this year, there will be 23,229 officers’ names engraved on the memorial.
Here are the names of the area law enforcement officers that will be added:
- Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Moyers, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop.
- Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Court Bailiff Jack Gwynes, who died after battling COVID-19.
- Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Sgt. Lou Livatino, who died after a battle with COVID-19.
- St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jody Hull, who died after battling COVID-19.
- Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Paul Luciano, who died from complications of COVID-19.
- Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Francisco Celico, who died in 2011.
- Bunnell Police Department Officer Dominic Guida, who suffered a cardiac event during a training event with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and died.
- Clay County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Clint Seagle, who died after a long battle with COVID-19.
- Jacksonville Beach Police Department Sgt. Dan Watts, who died from COVID-19 complications.
- Green Cove Springs Police Department Chief Derek Asdot, who died following a battle with COVID-19.
- Waycross Police Department Detective Rodney Davis, who died from COVID-19 complications.