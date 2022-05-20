Power cut to remaining residents of America’s Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Power was cut this week to the remaining residents of America’s Best in on Dix Ellis Trail in the Baymeadows Center area of Jacksonville.

The News4JAX newsroom has gotten calls from upset residents who say they have small children, newborn babies, relatives on oxygen and other medical devices who are suffering in the heat and still have nowhere to go

JEA issues the following statement to News4JAX on the power being cut to the complex

“JEA is working to provide assistance to the motel residents and ensure their safety. We have contacted local homeless shelters and the City of Jacksonville seeking housing assistance and resources for the residents.

“JEA disconnected electric and water services following a request by the previous account holder. JEA is ready to establish reconnection of services once the property owner provides the necessary authorization.”

The utility noted that residents facing eviction may secure temporary shelter services through City Rescue Mission (904-421-5155) and residents who have secured permanent housing may contact the city of Jacksonville’s Social Services Division for assistance at 904 255-3341.

Some residents of America’s Best Inn in Jacksonville were recently forced to leave after a building was deemed structurally unsafe.

Then, the remaining residents received notice that they had to vacate the property due to renovations.

A News4JAX report in April found that Jacksonville police had been called to the motel more than 800 times since January 2021. According to 91 pages of records, those calls have been related to drugs, gunfire, armed disputes, armed assaults, domestic violence, robberies, carjackings and other incidents.