Attorney wants mental competency evaluation for man accused of 4 murders in 2 separate cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of murder in two separate shooting incidents months apart that left four people dead appeared in court Thursday, and his attorney told the judge she is arranging for a mental competency evaluation for Terrell Lewis.

Lewis, 37, pleaded not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of Deja Daniels, a 24-year-old woman killed in March. He previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in the fatal shootings of his girlfriend and her adult siblings.

Lewis’ attorney said she is arranging for the mental competency evaluation in connection with the triple murder charges in the shooting deaths of Johnisha Williams, her brother, 30-year-old Jordan Williams, and her sister, 28-year-old Jamonica Williams.

The State Attorney’s Office indicated it may seek a second evaluation from its own expert.

Lewis’ lawyer said she would also file a suggestion of not competent for prosecution in the Daniels case.

Ad

Daniels was found the night of March 21 shot twice in the face on Welland Road in a neighborhood near Soutel Drive.

Johnisha Williams is the mother of Lewis’ 8-year-old son, who was in the home at the River City Landing Apartments when his mother, aunt and uncle were killed, police said.

RELATED: ‘They were always together’: Family identifies mom, 2 siblings killed in Arlington apartment

He was taken from the scene by Lewis, prompting the Amber Alert. The two were later found safe, and Lewis was arrested.

Ad

Lewis is next scheduled to be in court Aug. 3.