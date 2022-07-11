Man accused of holding Green Cove Springs couple hostage expected back in court Monday

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The man accused in a Green Cove Springs home invasion case involving a married couple is expected back in court on Monday.

Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, faces manslaughter charges.

Lumpkin is accused of killing his girlfriend and holding an elderly couple hostage in their Green Cove Springs Home.

Aubrey Lumpkin faces a new manslaughter charge in connection with human remains found near the couple’s property in April.

Court documents say Lumpkin admitted to killing his girlfriend and showed detectives where he buried her body.

Police have not identified the woman because of Marsy’s Law, but investigators have said Lumpkin impersonated the woman in text messages with her parents to try and get them to wire him money.

In June, Lumpkin appeared before a judge on the new charges and was ordered to be held on a $300,006 bond. He remains in custody on charges of home invasion, false imprisonment, and other felony charges from the previous case.