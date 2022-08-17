Parents of teen killed hours after high school graduation asking community for answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The parents of a local teenager killed shortly after his high school graduation are asking the community for help finding his killer.

Rashaud Fields’ parents and lawyers are holding a news conference Wednesday morning with plans to announce a new reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

A billboard still stands to honor Fields at the intersection of Carnation Road and Edgewood Avenue, less than half a mile from where he was a star football player at Raines High School.

Fields was shot and killed on May 23, just a few hours after graduating from Raines High.

Sources tell News4JAX that the 18-year-old was at a graduation party on Pine Estates Road in the Highlands neighborhood when he was shot.

He died later at a hospital.

Fields was set to attend Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale on a full scholarship to play football, committing to the school a few weeks before his death.

The news conference with Fields’ parents and attorneys starts at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. News4JAX will have a crew at the event and will update this story once more information is available.

Anyone with information about Fields’ murder is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or Phillips & Hunt, the family’s civil lawyers, at 904-444-4444.