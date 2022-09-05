Downtown development: Where projects on Northbank, Southbank stand

News4JAX on Monday went out with the Sky 4 drone and has an update on the major projects along Jacksonville’s Northbank.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many construction crews have the day off on Labor Day, but News4JAX is showing you what some of them are working on in Jacksonville along the Northbank and Southbank.

News4JAX on Monday went out with the Sky 4 drone and has an update on the major projects around TIAA Bank Field and the St. Johns River.

Northbank development

Around the stadium, construction is underway on the sports performance facility. That could be done by the beginning of football season next year.

But, of course, what many people are running into are the roadway projects going on in front of the stadium like the Hart Expressway expansion. According to public works, this could be done by the end of October. It has caused a lot of confusion in the area because people just aren’t sure where to go.

Crossing the street, that’s a whole other story. That’s where the new luxury hotel and the Jaguars office are being built. Construction is already beginning, and the hope is those and they’re hoping that that could be completed by 2025.

Further down the street, there are other projects. The area near the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is going to be seeing parks and museums. The Museum of Science and History is planning to move to the area, and that is being worked on. At this point, the Jacksonville Fire Museum moved to the area. There have been little delays, but the big problems are going to be with the USS Orleck. It was supposed to be moved down the river, but that hasn’t happened.

Now there’s a concern because a report from the Downtown Investment Authority to the city says the agreement with the city and Orleck is set to expire. They are working on plans to develop a site to house the ship museum, but there are still issues to be worked out.

As for MOSH, approval has been given to move the museum to the Northbank, and approval of the site plan has been extended to March of next year.

More discussions are underway about the site where the old Duval County Courthouse and old City Hall stood — known as Ford on Bay. There is talk now of adding a hotel or some type of hospitality option, along with a housing development

The location of the former Jacksonville Landing is going to be a site for major development down the line. Park plans are being worked on to go with that controversial statute. By the end of the month, there are also plans for private development in this area, and there should be more details on that coming up.

And those are just some of the things that are taking place on the Northbank. There are many other projects.

Southbank projects

Across the river, there are major riverfront development on the Southbank, as well.

The Southbank is now a hubbub of construction of housing developments, apartment projects and parks.

At Friendship Fountain, construction has been going on for some time. It’s really hard to see because of the fence that was put up around the landmark. The fountain has been tested and appears to be working, but now the work is underway to develop the park area outside the fountain. That won’t be done until early next year.

Plus, there are plans to build more apartments near the site where the River City Brewing Company restaurant once stood. The DIA has worked out details with the developer for 327 apartments, as well as a restaurant and other amenities.

On the Southbank Riverwalk, you can’t walk on it all the way. It’s closed off, with a barricade and construction. News4JAX has been asking the city about this and what’s going on. It says it’s not its project. It says the bulkhead has been rebuilt by a housing complex. The Riverwalk is going to remain closed, probably until the end of the month, but the city says it’s going to make this area a lot safer.

But the major project on the Southbank is one that you may not have seen. This is Rivers Edge, which, at one time, was called the District. Construction has begun, and there is going to be a city park. Right now. the city is working on infrastructure, and this is going to be major for Jacksonville. The plans currently call for 950 residential units, a hotel and offices, plus retail and a 125-slip marina. It could be completed in 2024.

So while some of these projects are underway and others are being talked about, the hope is to have a good majority of them at least finished in the next couple of years