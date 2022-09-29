Ian leaves trail of debris, leaning power lines, flooding in Vilano Beach

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – Ian caused leaning power lines, flooded roads and scattered debris in streets in Vilano Beach on Thursday as the storm crossed the Florida Peninsula.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the Porpoise Point area, there were still strong winds, and rain was coming down. But some floodwaters did look like they were starting to recede at the time.

Still, Lolja Street between Manresa and Genoa roads turned into a pond early Thursday evening. Floodwaters were covering nearly the entire bottom half of mailboxes.

Nearby, power lines making Palencia Street were almost touching the street. They were blocked off with caution tape.

Throughout the area, sandbags could also be seen in front of some garages.

Elsewhere in St. Johns County, Emergency Management crews were doing assessment countywide, and they were trying to get down to Summer Haven but couldn’t get past high water on A1A near State Road 206, the county told News4JAX on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the tides and influx of water down in Crescent Beach pushed in shortly before noon at Genung’s Fish Camp.

And in downtown St. Augustine, water breached the seawall and rushed into the historic city.

The push of water started early Thursday morning, and by the afternoon, water had completely flooded A1A near the Bridge of Lions and pushed inland toward North Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm and later upgraded back to a hurricane on Thursday.