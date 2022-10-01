Clay County Fairgrounds opens RV park to Southwest Floridians impacted by Ian

Holly Ciaglia looks for her and her partner Evan Mackay's personal belongings on the ground two days after their mobile home was destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Ian, at Red Coconut RV Park in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. After visiting Fort Myers Beach for 18 years, the couple had finally decided to move there for good, purchasing in Red Coconut three weeks ago. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – In an effort to support Southwest Florida residents affected by Ian’s wrath, the Clay County Fairgrounds opened its RV area to offer a place to stay for those rebuilding who have an RV.

In an announcement on Facebook, fairground officials said they have an RV park with restrooms, full hookups and a dog park.

“We will work with you and we have space. We have a very caring community that will do what they can for you,” the Facebook post reads.

Tasha Hyder, the executive director for the Clay County Fair and RV Park, said the fairgrounds is waiving some of the usual fees and will work individually with those coming from hurricane-impacted areas about how long they can stay.

The park had 50 spots available as of Saturday, Hyder said, adding that she was overwhelmed by the images from Southwest Florida and they just wanted to do what they could to help.

The RV park is a pet-friendly space that includes a 30 and 50 amp hook-up with water and sewer connection, a small dog park, dog washes, and Wi-Fi on site.

The RV park is located at 2511 SR 16 W, Green Cove Springs, 32043.

For more information, email info@claycountyfair.org or call 904-284-1615. To learn more about the RV park, go to www.claycountyfair.org.

Hyder also said to watch the Clay County Fair’s Facebook page for an announcement coming soon about a supply drive starting Monday for those in hard-hit areas of the state.