Prosecutors want 6 more years for man convicted of killing grandmother after he was found with alcohol in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Logan Mott was back in a Duval County courtroom on Thursday for a sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to brewing alcohol while in jail.

Mott, 20, is serving a 15-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his grandmother, Krista French, in 2017. Mott confessed to being intoxicated when he stabbed and shot his grandmother.

BACKGROUND: Teen sought in grandmother’s death detained at Canadian border | Video footage reveals arrest of teen who admitted to killing grandmother | Psychologist: Logan Mott was ‘living in a battleground’ | Mother: Logan Mott’s grandmother was his ‘advocate’ & ‘champion’

Because of that and his recent alcohol charges, the state wants to extend his sentence, but the defense argues that won’t help him.

During his 2019 sentencing for murder, Mott told the court he would do everything in his power to stay away from alcohol.

According to a report from November 2020, Mott was charged with introducing contraband into the Cypress Creek Juvenile Facility. In December 2022, alcohol was found again in his shared room.

Mott told the court it wasn’t his, but he took the blame for it.

“There was no point in trying to fight because I’m already being charged with violation of probation for making the alcohol. So even if it was mine or wasn’t I still would be found guilty, anyway,” Mott said.

Mott said he is not getting the mental health and alcohol rehabilitation he was supposed to in prison and has to adhere to gang rules on the inside.

Mott’s father, Eric, told the court instead of Logan being treated like everyone else for breaking the rules in jail, he was given a felony charge that he believes is unheard of.

Motts’s defense attorney argued the incidents with alcohol are a culmination of ongoing issues that the convicted murderer still struggles to resolve.

His attorney also said Mott is suffering from depression and was diagnosed with diabetes.

The state said he’s not a juvenile anymore, and they want to extend his sentence. The state is asking for 21 years and three months with up to 40 years.

The defense wants a continuation of his current sentence saying he has 10 more years to show how he progresses.

Sentencing is scheduled for next Friday at 9 a.m.