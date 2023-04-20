Police photos show note written by prominent political donor before he was found dead in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Late last year, a prominent Northeast Florida businessman and well-known political donor Kent Stermon was found dead in his truck at the Mayport Post Office in Atlantic Beach. No foul play is suspected.

On Thursday, Atlantic Beach Police released images related to the death investigation.

The photos obtained by News4JAX include Stermon’s truck where his body was found, a gun, and an apparent suicide note Stermon wrote to his sister and another person whose name was redacted.

“I love you both too much to put you through this. You are better without me,” the note reads. “Go find your version of [redacted] and be happy!”

While the name on the handwritten note is redacted, a police report identifies that person as Jackson Short. Short is an investigator for the State Attorney’s Office and a retired member of JSO. Short has no role in the Stermon investigation.

The State Attorney’s Office told News4JAX on Thursday that Short and his family were personal friends with the Stermons for many years.

“Short started at the State Attorney’s Office in January, after this incident. Short has not been involved with the investigation in any way; given his non-involvement, there is no conflict of interest,” a spokesman said.

Stermon was connected to top local and state GOP politicians like Gov. Ron DeSantis and Mayor Lenny Curry. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Stermon was the subject of an “active investigation” that started a few weeks prior to his death.

Kent Stermon's truck (Atlantic Beach Police)

Gun found in Kent Stermon's truck (Atlantic Beach Police)

Letter found in Kent Stermon's truck (Atlantic Beach Police)

Multiple sources have told News4JAX that the investigation began when Stermon provided tickets to a Taylor Swift concert to a young woman he knew and that the investigation was regarding a sexual allegation.

The State Attorney’s Office is still conducting a criminal investigation, and there could be a final report released as soon as next month.