Community raises money to support recovering JSO officer who was critically wounded in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Community members came out Saturday to raise money and show support for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer Malik Daricaud.

Daricaud was critically injured in the line of duty in March when he was assisting with a follow-up investigation for a traffic incident. The man officers wanted to talk to start shooting at them when his mom opened the door. One of the bullets struck Daricaud.

Daricaud was in critical condition after the incident but since has made tremendous progress.

Last month, his ambulance was accompanied by an honor escort when he was transferred from the hospital to Brooks Rehabilitation.

His wife, Jasmine Faison, said each day he’s getting stronger and now he’s to the point where he can do small things like feed himself cookies and answer the phone.

People gathered at the American Legion for a fundraiser for the 25-year-old wounded officer.

“I didn’t expect this many people, but I’m thankful that all these people did show out to support him,” Faison said.

Faison said one thing they’re working on managing is his pain level. Daricaud has been working with a physical therapist to recover.

Even though Daricaud wasn’t there physically, he did make a virtual appearance.

“We wanted to just come together tonight and rally a group of support together and let him know that hey until you get better we’re going to stand behind you and be there for you,” Kevin Munger said, co-founder of Signal 34 Foundation

Munger said all the money raised at the event will go towards Daricaud’s and his family to help with their bills.