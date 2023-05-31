Colleagues and friends of Mary Baer and John Gaughan say good-bye and thank you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mary Baer and John Gaughan will have their last broadcast on Channel 4, Wednesday, May 31.

The two have belonged to this community for 30 years. They’ve made the big sacrifice to work until 11:30 at night, or, come into work when you’re telling everyone else to shelter in place during a storm.

Mary and John have shared in the joy and the sadness of your stories during those three decades. They have served you, our viewers and neighbors, so well.

WATCH: Mary & John: Thanks 4 Thirty Years podcast

But Mary and John also belong to us here at News4JAX, as colleagues and friends. The conversations that happen behind the scenes have created relationships that will last a lifetime. And we wanted them to know just how much they mean to us.

Click arrow above to watch Channel 4 anchors and reporters pay tribute to Mary and John

And, be sure to watch “Thanks 4 Thirty Years” airing June 8 at 7 p.m. on Channel 4. We will also post it afterwards for streaming on News4JAX+ and News4JAX.com.