Local fund taking grant applications from organizations supporting New Town and Grand Park neighborhoods

Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The First Coast Relief Fund is now accepting grant applications from local organizations that are working hard to support the New Town and Grand Park neighborhoods.

According to leaders behind the fund, they plan to distribute approximately $250,000 during this first phase of grant opportunities.

The grants come from money raised by the Relief Fund following the racist attack that killed three people at the Dollar General store in Grand Park on Aug. 26.

Officials said they will award these grants to organizations that are running programs focused on community support and healing including, but not limited to: food security, community healing and mental health.

If approved, nonprofits and grassroots organizations can receive up to $15,000. The size of the grants will depend on the organization’s size, capacity and reach of services, officials said.

“We have heard clearly in our conversation with residents, community leaders and nonprofits in the area that these issues are a priority,” said Isaiah M. Oliver, president of The Community Foundation. “We hope to support important, grassroots organizations that are responding to the community’s needs.”

According to officials, residents of these neighborhoods have expressed in multiple conversations that access to food was a challenge even when the Dollar General store was open. Residents also expressed the need to address trauma from gun violence.

Apart from the grant opportunities, $45,000 from the Relief Fund have been awarded to organizations that stepped in after the brutal attack.

To apply, visit firstcoastrelieffund.org/apply

To contribute to the First Coast Relief Fund visit firstcoastrelieffund.org/donate