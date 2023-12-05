Remembering the victims of the Jacksonville Dollar General shooting

Memorial for Angela Carr and the two other victims of the racially-motivated shooting at a Jacksonville Dollar General store.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The families of three Black residents killed in a racially motivated shooting at a Jacksonville Dollar General store on Aug. 26, 2023, are still pained by this tragedy.

The three victims memorialized outside the Grand Park Dollar General Store — Angela Carr, A.J. Laguerre Jr. and Jerald Gallion — were loved by many.

News4JAX wants to honor their lives with a reminder of who they were to their loved ones and our community.

Angela Carr, 52

Memorial Service for Angela Carr (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Carr was known by her friends as Angie.

Her loved ones said she had no fear, she was tough, wise, and a caring woman.

“We want justice for this,” Carr’s daughter said.

MORE: Families of Dollar General shooting victims hold news conference after filing lawsuit against store.

Tearfully, Carr’s daughter spoke about what her family lost.

“13 grandkids, everyone knew her as an amazing woman. She now has kids and grandkids who don’t know where Nana is.”

She said Carr taught them to love everyone, regardless of what they look like, and that it’s not fair knowing it was hate that took her away from them.

A.J. Laguerre Jr., 19

This undated photo provided by Luckner Joachin shows A.J. Laguerre with his cap and gown for his 2020 high school graduation. Laguerre, 19, was an employee at the Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., where he and two other Black people were killed Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. The local sheriff said the gunman, who took his own life, targeted all three victims because of their race. (Luckner Joachin via AP)

A.J. Laguerre Jr.’s older brother, Quantavius Laguerre, feels the same. He said they were raised to do the right thing and that’s exactly what Laguerre did. He remembers A.J.’s beautiful personality.

“[He] loved video games, he was quiet, made the best of life, lived life to the fullest, very positive person, never complained. He inspired me,” Laguerre said.

MORE: Laguerre had just graduated from high school and had dreams of becoming a professional video game streamer before his life was taken.

He said his brother would’ve never worked at the Dollar General if he thought he’d be in danger.

Jerrald Gallion, 29

Jerrald Gallion (WJXT)

Jerrald Gallion went to the store to buy a few things before going to pick up his four-year-old daughter.

She was his everything. He even picked up another job to make sure she had what she needed. His loved ones described the moments they got the call about the shooting.

“He would call me every morning, I got the phone call, and his girlfriend was screaming and hollering, she told me Jerrald was shot. I started screaming and hollering,” a loved one of Jerrald said.

His family will always remember how loving he was and plans to keep his name alive.

For these families, there is no replacing their loved ones. They only hope someone can be held accountable for their loss.