Man charged with first-degree murder in McDonald's drive-thru shooting

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office book photo of Rasheed Karreem and photo of Jamie Roque

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Duval County grand jury indicted three men on first-degree murder charges in three different Jacksonville cases, the State Attorney’s Office announced Friday afternoon.

The cases include the high-profile shooting death of a woman in the drive-thru line of a fast-food restaurant in Baymeadows this summer.

Each of three indicted faces a sentence of mandatory life in prison if convicted, unless the state decides to seek in the death penalty.

The grand jury returned first-degree murder charges in the following cases:

August killing of woman in Baymeadows McDonald's drive-thru

Rasheed Karreem is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 10 shooting death of 32-year-old Jamie Roque, his girlfriend, according to police.

Police and the State Attorney's Office identified her as Jamie Lawyer, but News4Jax learned she was getting a divorce and identified herself online and with friends as Jamie Roque.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Roque, who had three children, was gunned down while ordering at the drive-thru of a McDonald's on Baymeadows Road.

According to police, a man approached from behind and shot her in the head. She died after being rushed to a hospital.

An arrest in the case was not announced until Friday. Duval County jail records show Karreem, 35, was booked Aug. 11 on other charges.

"I have been waiting to hear about an arrest for a long time and I am so glad they have made one," Lish Winfrey, a McDonald's employee who was working inside the restaurant the morning of the shooting, told News4Jax on Friday.

The State Attorney's Office announced that in addition to first-degree murder, Karreem is also charged with armed aggravated stalking, armed burglary, shooting into a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

2012 Christmas Eve death

The grand jury indicted Codeon Chambers on first-degree murder in the 2012 Christmas Eve death of Harold Lee Woodard III.

Chambers, 25, is also charged with armed robbery.

Detectives said Woodward, 23, was beaten and shot inside his Westside apartment on Timuquana Road on Dec. 24, 2012. Several of his items were also stolen.

Inside Woodward's bedroom, detectives found a bloody fingerprint on a shoebox, which was submitted to the crime lab at Florida Department of Law Enforcement. That's where police said the blood on the shoebox was matched to Woodward and the fingerprint was matched to George Williams IV.

Williams was arrested in February 2013 and during his trial, witnesses said there was a possible second suspect.

He was identified as Chambers, according to the Sheriff's Office, but it took investigators several years to collect evidence to arrest him in connection with the case in July.

In 2014, Williams, now 25, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed burglary, and sentenced to life in prison.

2016 shooting death of ex-high school basketball star

Also named in the indictments is Blair Terry.

Terry, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Edward Brown.

Brown, 31, was found Nov. 7, 2016, shot in the head on Ramona Boulevard. Investigators said he was likely set up by a woman he knew.

The Sheriff's Office said she and Terry, whose relationship with Brown is unclear, were arrested in January 2017.

Brown had been a member of the Class 2A state championship basketball team at Arlington Country Day School in 2005, the year he graduated.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.