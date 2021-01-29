Buying or selling? We’re helping you navigate the hot housing market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The pandemic has slowed some parts of the U.S. economy, but the housing market is still booming, and we want to help you navigate the hot housing market from start to finish.

From virtual 3D tours and how to jazz up your home with staging to the neighborhoods with the biggest price jumps and tips on getting the lowest mortgage rates.

If you missed any of our coverage on The Morning Show today, we’ve collected it here so you can get all the information you need -- and share it with anyone you know who’s buying or selling.

Home prices soaring

We turned the spotlight on one local rural county where home prices have jumped by more than 100% in four years.

We also break down housing prices across the area.

Relocating to Jacksonville

Florida is second only to Texas when it comes to the top destinations to relocate.

New listings in the Northeast Florida region increased nearly 12.2% a month ago, while inventory levels fell 46.9%.

Why one woman who recently moved to the area advises others considering the same to move quickly.

Affordable housing

Jacksonville is the largest city in the nation. There’s a lot of land for development but not everyone can buy a $200,000 home.

An affordable housing expert explains the challenges to find affordable housing.

Choosing a realtor

Selling your home on your own can be stressful but hiring the right realtor can really help.

An expert shared three questions you should ask to vet potential realtors before signing a contract.

Virtual tours

Buying a house without ever stepping foot inside! We showed you why virtual 3D tours are changing the way buyers get the upper hand on bidding wars in today’s competitive real estate market.

A real estate photographer explains how the pandemic and technology are revolutionizing our local housing market.

Staging your home

To sell your home, you need to make it look as appealing as possible.

Melanie Lawson got an up-close look at the staging process and showed you how it can help you attract a higher price.

What you should and should not have out when potential buyers are viewing your home.