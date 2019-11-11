Recap: 14 airplane crashes in area this year

Drone image of a plane down in St. Johns River near the Dames Point Bridge on Aug. 3, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The small plane that went down Sunday morning in a marsh along the Intracoastal Waterway near the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine was the 14th airplane crash in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia this year.

The two people in the Mooney M20J, a single-engine low wing aircraft, that went down Sunday were rescued by nearby boaters, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue. Only three of this year's crashes resulted in fatalities.

Here's a recap of the plane crashes in the News4Jax coverage area so far in 2019:

