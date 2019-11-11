Recap: 14 airplane crashes in area this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The small plane that went down Sunday morning in a marsh along the Intracoastal Waterway near the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine was the 14th airplane crash in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia this year.
The two people in the Mooney M20J, a single-engine low wing aircraft, that went down Sunday were rescued by nearby boaters, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue. Only three of this year's crashes resulted in fatalities.
Here's a recap of the plane crashes in the News4Jax coverage area so far in 2019:
- March 30 - Small plane crash near a landfill in Putnam County. Two occupants injured but OK.
- May 3 - Miami Air military charter from Guantanamo, Cuba, with 143 people on board crashes into St. Johns River at NAS Jacksonville. Everyone survived, although about a dozen people were hospitalized.
- May 25 - Pilot killed when small plane crashed on St. Simons Island.
- May 29 - Two small planes collided midair near Green Cove Springs while the men were doing flying maneuvers. One of the pilots was killed and the second was injured.
- June 29 - A small plane ran out of fuel, crashed in Brunswick marsh in Glynn County. Three occupants walked away.
- July 14- Plane crashed near Hastings in St. Johns County. Two occupants hurt.
- July 14 - Plane crashed near Elkton plane in St. Johns County. Two occupants hurt.
- July 16 - Float plane crashed in Crescent City in Putnam County. The pilot was injured.
- Aug. 3 - A pilot, believed to be an airplane mechanic ditched a small plane in the Mill Cove area of the St. Johns River. He was rescued by a good Samaritan and was uninjured.
- Sept. 11: Stunt pilot Patty Flagstaff skidded off the runway and flipped after landing at Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine Airport. She and a passenger suffered minor injuries.
- Sept. 24: A 76-year-old pilot and his 76-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries when the landing gear on a small plane malfunctioned upon landing at Northeast Florida Regional Airport.
- Oct. 31: Retired commercial pilot Tim O'Laughlin was killed when his homemade plane crashed in Clay County. The NTSB's preliminary report said his self-built plane hit power lines and broke apart in midair. The plane was found upside down and consumed by fire.
- Nov. 11: A small plane lost power on approach to the Northeast Florida Regional Airport and crashed into a marsh by the Intracoastal Waterway near the Vilano Bridge. The pilot, St. Augustine resident John Bailey, told the Florida Highway Patrol that he was attempting to land at the airport and experienced mechanical failures. Bailey and a passenger, Logan Boehime, were taken to a nearby hospital. One of them suffered a broken arm.
