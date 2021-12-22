‘Merry & Joy’: Donated surprises delivered to family of 5-year-old with cancer

The household includes two boys: 5-year-old Branch and his 4-year-old brother, Meric.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are continuing our Positively JAX series “Merry & Joy,” with Mary Baer and Joy Purdy delivering donated surprises to local families just in time for the holidays.

With the hope of inspiring others to pay it forward, an anonymous donor is sharing homegrown fruits, vegetables and turkeys. Adding to that, local law enforcement and firefighter are providing generous monetary gifts.

Our next delivery took us to the home of the Klitz family, where 5-year-old Branch continues his fight against cancer.

Father Forrest Klitz, who is in the Navy, greeted us when we arrived, and right away, we got a small inkling about the energy level in this household with two boys: Branch and his 4-year-old brother, Meric.

The Klitzes were beyond thankful, when they think about the past two years with Branch’s cancer battle.

Mother Echo Klitz, a local nurse, says they’ve been blessed with a great support group.

“I do a lot of blogging on social media about his whole entire journey,” Echo said about her Facebook group “Unbreakable Branch.”

We were honored to share more of the strong, community support they’ve seen by giving them fresh food from the anonymous donor, who’s a retired first responder wanting to thank these parents whose jobs continuously pay it forward.

“It’s been a rough couple of years, like, with our jobs and with Branch being diagnosed. I’m a frontline worker. I work in the emergency department, so been working through the pandemic,” said Echo.

We then presented them with the last gift — $400 from the Fraternal Order of Police.

“That’s amazing! Merry Christmas. Lodge 530, thank you,” said Forrest.

“Thank you so much! Thank you!” added Echo.

The Klitz family is hopeful Branch will finally be cancer-free this coming summer.

