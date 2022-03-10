55 flavors of popcorn & more at The Poppin Box

We headed to Saint Johns to The Poppin Box for some delicious, freshly made popcorn... and to put Mark to work!

With over 55 flavors of popcorn, old-fashioned candy, fresh fudge, and specialty sodas, The Poppin Box puts meaning to the phrase “I feel like a kid in a candy store”! Owner Rebecca Turner loves seeing her customers faces when they walk in to her colorful store.

While anyone can walk in to experience the magic, Rebecca and her team also make large batches for community fundraising events, parties, birthdays, and more. If you would like to make an order or to learn more you can head to thepoppinbox.com.