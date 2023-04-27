Fun experiments with the MOSH

The Museum of Science & History inspires the joy of lifelong learning by bringing to life science and regional history here in Jacksonville. Parents can stoke that fire for learning by signing their students up for weekly summer camps with us starting June 12. Sign up now. Visitors 55+ in age can join us on May 24 for a morning dedicated to seniors in our Silver Space Series, where guests will explore the graceful, yet massive movements of galaxies over deep time. From students to seniors, MOSH kindles curiosity.