Unidos en la Musica: A Latin American Festival!

Unidos en la Música: A Latin American Festival was created in 2018 by Erika Quintero and her husband Michael Weitz, founders of Latin Community Service Inc., a nonprofit organization servicing the Hispanic community in Northeast Florida. They offer dance workshops, cultural exhibitions and annual events, using the arts and humanities to educate the region on Latin American culture in order to break through language and cultural barriers. Their intention is to enrich the community and to bring together people from all backgrounds through education. In 2022, the festival brought together more than 8,000 people. Unidos en la Música is hosted in partnership with the St. Johns Cultural Council, a not-for-profit with a mission to showcase the region’s arts, culture and heritage. The festival kicks off Saturday, May 6th at 10am at Francis Field in St. Augustine. www.unidosenlamusica.com