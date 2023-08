ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Paxon met in a kickoff classic on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Photographer Ralph D. Priddy captured the game in this photo gallery.

Click through the images above to check out the gallery. The high school football regular season in Florida begins on Aug. 25, For week-by-week schedules and results, check those out here. For team schedules, see those here. You can also check out our V4RSITY podcast below.