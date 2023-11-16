High school football ‘23 playoff picks: Can Bolles, Trinity win all-local matchups?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.
News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are Friday at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated.
Last week: 15-4 (.789). Season: 333-88 (.791).
Region 1-4S
- (3) Bartram Trail (7-4) at (2) Niceville (9-2), 8:30 p.m.: Bears are back to the Panhandle. With how Laython Biddle ran last week, no way to pick agains Bartram. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 49, Niceville 42.
- (4) Ponte Vedra (8-3) at (1) Gainesville Buchholz (11-0), 7:30 p.m.: Great season for the Sharks, but Bobcats are on another level. N4J pick: Buchholz 38, Ponte Vedra 20.
Region 1-3S
- (5) Escambia (8-3) at (1) St. Augustine (10-0), 7:30 p.m.: Not picking an upset here. Not this week. N4J pick: St. Augustine 33, Escambia 20.
Region 2-2S
- (4) Gainesville Eastside (8-3) at (1) Bradford (11-0), 7:30 p.m.: Only question here is will Bradford allow a point. N4J pick: Bradford 35, Eastside 7.
- (3) Baker County (7-3) at (2) Yulee (9-2), 7:30 p.m.: Wildcats have had Hornets’ number the last two years. N4J pick: Baker County 31, Yulee 20.
Region 1-4M
- (5) Mandarin (8-3) at (1) Lake Mary (10-1), 7:30 p.m.: Mandarin lost this game in the regular season due to five turnovers. That won’t happen again. Mustangs will limit those mistakes and win on the road again. N4J pick: Mandarin 35, Lake Mary 31.
Region 1-2M
- (4) Bolles (6-5) at (1) Raines (10-1), 6:30 p.m.: Always a great matchup. I think the difference here is the schedule. And Bulldogs have yet to miss the playoffs under Matt Toblin. N4J pick: Bolles 27, Raines 23.
- (3) Orlando Bishop Moore (8-3) at (2) Riverside (9-2), 6:30 p.m.: Generals are clicking and in a zone. N4J pick: Riverside 30, Bishop Moore 23.
Region 1-1M
- (4) University Christian (5-5) at (1) Trinity Christian (7-3), 7:30 p.m.: I just don’t think the Christians have enough on offense to scale a Trinity team that has figured things out. N4J pick: Trinity 29, UC 13.
- (3) Providence (7-3) at (2) Orlando Christian Prep (9-1), 7:30 p.m.: Great season for the Stallions, but too much from OCP here. N4J pick: OCP 34, Providence 14.
Region 3-1R
- (3) Union County (7-3) at (2) Fort White (9-1), 7:30 p.m.: Indians get a date with Madison County. N4J pick: Fort White 35, Union County 21.