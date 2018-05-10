It's official: TIAA Bank Field signs go up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you head downtown to the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, you'll notice a change on the west side of the stadium.

Months after the announcement of a name change to what was formerly EverBank Field, Harbinger began installing a large TIAA Bank Field sign. News4Jax learned of the change Thursday.

The EverBank Field sign came down in March. Crews used large cranes to bring the old moniker down.

The Jacksonville City Council approved the name change when EverBank was bought by TIAA Direct last year.

According to the Daily Record, work was suspended after the logo and the sign's "T" were installed. TIAA Bank will evaluate the sign before remaining letters are placed.

