Report: Jalen Ramsey calls out sick, may miss practice all week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without Jalen Ramsey at Monday's practice after the star cornerback reportedly called out sick.

Ramsey, who's been the subject of trade rumors and speculation for the past week, let the team know by phone Sunday night that he would miss practice with what he thinks might be the flu, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

"Due to being sick, Jaguars' CB Jalen Ramsey will not practice today, nor maybe this week at all, per sources," Schefter wrote in a series of tweets posted Monday morning. "Ramsey still wants to be traded; Jaguars want to keep him. Standoff continues."

The sick call marks the latest chapter in the saga surrounding Ramsey, who has made no secret of his desire for a change of scenery. His agent requested a trade after the team's Week 2 loss to Houston, which featured a noteworthy sideline confrontation between Ramsey and coach Doug Marrone.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their (Jacksonville's) end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out," Ramsey told Nate Burleson on the former NFL wide receiver's "17 Weeks" podcast. "And I told ‘em, I said, ‘It's time. My time is up here in Jacksonville."

