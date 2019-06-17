News4Jax partners with Visit Jacksonville for JaxBest guide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4JAX.com has partnered with Visit Jacksonville to create an annual voter-centric guide highlighting the best local attractions and businesses that shape our city. This resource will live year-round on the News4JAX.com website with new voting categories populated monthly. Winners of each category will be announced at the end of each voting phase, and will reign as the category winner over the next 12 months.

"Visit Jacksonville makes the perfect partner for the JAX BEST promotion because it is our mission to promote the best that Jacksonville has to offer to the world every day, so who better to help us find those top options than our local residents," said Michael Corrigan, CEO & President of Visit Jacksonville. "We invite Jacksonville to watch WJXT and WCWJ for updates on the JaxBest campaign, vote and help us choose the best attractions, parks, breweries, museums and experiences available in Jacksonville. We want the people that live here to help us spread the word on their favorite places in Jax!"

The first round of voting begins June 17, and will cover the following ten categories: Best Breweries, Trails, Dog Parks, Public Art, Coffee, Fishing Charters, Surf Spots, Animal Encounters, Golf Courses and Water Sports Rentals. Winners from the first round will be announced the week of July 8, followed by a new set of categories the week of July 15.

"We’re extremely excited to be working with Visit Jacksonville to create the ultimate guide of all the best things our great city has to offer," said WJXT and WCWJ Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis. "The best local spots chosen entirely by local people is what makes this the definitive ‘Best of’ list. We can’t wait to unveil it."

The inspiration behind JaxBest stemmed from the mutual desire to further educate residents and visitors alike on local businesses, events and attractions as our city continues to flourish. JaxBest will permanently live on News4JAX.com as an informational guide for users seeking new experiences around our city. To vote, please visit News4JAX.com/jaxbest.

