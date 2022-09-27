Castillo de San Marcos & Fort Matanzas to close Wednesday. Latest on other area closures for Ian.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be CLOSED starting Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Hurricane Ian.

While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side of caution and focus on visitor, volunteer, and staff safety by this preemptive closure, the National Park Service announced Tuesday.

For updates, please check park websites at www.nps.gov/casa and www.nps.gov/foma.

As of Tuesday morning, no state parks in our local counties are closing because of Hurricane Ian, but many are closing across the state.

