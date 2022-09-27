78º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Castillo de San Marcos & Fort Matanzas to close Wednesday. Latest on other area closures for Ian.

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Hurricane, Hurricane Ian, St. Augustine, St. Johns County, weather
File photo

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be CLOSED starting Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Hurricane Ian.

While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side of caution and focus on visitor, volunteer, and staff safety by this preemptive closure, the National Park Service announced Tuesday.

For updates, please check park websites at www.nps.gov/casa and www.nps.gov/foma.

Follow the Castillo on Facebook (CastilloNPS) and Instagram (castillonps). Follow Fort Matanzas on Facebook (FortMatanzasNPS) and Instagram (fortmatanzasnps).

School closures | High shool football changes

State park closures

As of Tuesday morning, no state parks in our local counties are closing because of Hurricane Ian, but many are closing across the state.

For the full list, click here.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email