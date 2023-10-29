Dense fog, then mostly sunny

Widespread dense fog is affecting the area where a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued through 10 AM. Visibility is down to a quarter of a mile for most areas this morning.

Morning temperatures are at a mild mid to upper 60s in FL and upper 50s in SE GA.

Later today conditions improve leading way to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid-80s region wide.

Monday: Another chance for patchy to dense fog for the early morning commute with lows in the 60s. Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s before the cold front moves through but the evening will turn blustery from the north with winds between 10-15 MPH.

Temperatures drop after Halloween with Wednesday highs in the 60s.

TROPICS: An area north of Bahamas has high chances of development but forecast models indicate it may go out to sea. We could have a short-lived tropical depression or storm later today. Next name would be Vince.