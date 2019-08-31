Hurricane Dorian now Category 4 storm packing winds of 130 mph

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian powered toward Florida with increasing fury on Friday night. reaching Category 4 strength. The major storm is now packing extreme winds of 130 mph.

The forecast path of the storm shows Dorian hugging Florida's East Coast early next week and bringing it right over Jacksonville next Wednesday.

As of 8:30 p.m., "extremely dangerous" Dorian was centered about 575 miles east of West Palm Beach with winds of 130 mph. It was moving northwest at an ever-slower 10 mph. Forecasters warned that its slow movement could subject the state to a prolonged and destructive pummeling from wind, storm surge and heavy rain.

Potential impacts for greater Jacksonville:

Coastal flood advisory through the weekend for potential minor flooding during high tides.

Increasing shower chances Friday through the weekend and into next week.

Swells from the approaching system will grow as it hears, causing potentially life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Local tides will already be astronomically elevated through the weekend due to the New Moon.

If the hurricane remains along the coast, coastal flooding erosion will be likely.

Coastal areas could get 6 to 12 inches of rain, with 18 inches in some places, triggering life-threatening flash floods, the hurricane center said. FEMA official Jeff Byard said Dorian is likely to "create a lot of havoc" for roads, power and other infrastructure.

On Friday night, Brevard County was issued a mandatory evacuation order.

Late Friday, the National Hurricane Center's projected new track showed Dorian hitting near Fort Pierce, some 70 miles north of Mar-a-Lago, then running along the coastline as it moved north. But forecasters cautioned that the storm's track was still highly uncertain and even a small deviation could put Dorian offshore or well inland.

Trump declared a state of emergency in Florida and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster-relief efforts. He told reporters that ``Mar-a-Lago can handle itself'' and is more worried about Florida.

As Dorian closed in, it upended people's Labor Day weekend plans. Major airlines began allowing travelers to change their reservations without a fee. The big cruise lines began rerouting their ships. Disney World and the other resorts in Orlando found themselves in the storm's projected path.

The hurricane season typically peaks between mid-August and late October. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. was on Labor Day 1935. The unnamed Category 5 hurricane crashed ashore along Florida's Gulf Coast on Sept. 2. It was blamed for over 400 deaths.

