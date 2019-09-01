Hurricane Dorian reaches 'catastrophic' Category 5 strength

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the storm poised to make landfall in the northwestern Bahamas today, Hurricane Dorian reached "catastrophic" Category 5 strength Sunday morning.

The 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center showed sustained winds of 160 mph with the storm about 35 miles east of Great Abaco Island.

Dorian's eyewall will hit the islands with devastating winds, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall, the NHC said.

The northwestern Bahamas is under a hurricane warning, which means "preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the National Hurricane Center said.

The northern Bahamas is already starting to feel the wind and rain of the now Category 5 storm. And conditions will only get worse as Dorian stalls over the Bahamas area -- with current models forecasting that it could stay for 24 hours or longer -- giving it plenty of time to rain down over the islands, according to CNN Meteorologist Rob Shackelford.

The hovering storm is predicted to bring storm surge that will raise water levels 15-20 feet above normal levels and bring rainfall totals in excess of 20 inches, Shackelford said.

And while the Bahamas has Dorian at its front door, the question of when (or if) the storm will hit the US mainland remains.

Despite increasing agreement in the forecast models that Dorian will turn north before making landfall in Florida this week, the predicted track still brings the "extremely dangerous" hurricane frighteningly close to the coast before it makes that turn.

At 8 a.m., the NHC said the storm was centered 225 miles east of West Palm Beach, moving west at 8 mph.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the east of Florida from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet. That will likely be upgraded to a hurricane warning by Monday and spread north up the coast.

The forecast path of the storm shows Dorian staying just offshore of Florida's East Coast and bring it past Jacksonville about 115 miles offshore next Wednesday around noon. That would bring tropical storm force winds to our coastal counties.

Dorian's current track is in between the paths of Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Floyd (illustrated left).

The primary concerns will be wind gusts up to 65 mph at the beach, coastal flooding and erosion, flooding related to strong northerly winds, and 2-4 inches of rain in our coastal areas,

If Dorian tracked offshore of Jacksonville as the current track suggests, here would be the possible impacts:

Coastal flood advisory through the weekend for potential minor flooding during high tides.

Increasing shower chances through the weekend and into next week.

Swells from the approaching system will grow as it hears, causing potentially life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Local tides will already be astronomically elevated through the weekend due to the New Moon.

If the hurricane remains along the coast, coastal flooding erosion will be likely.

Coastal areas could get 3 to 6 inches of rain, with 10 inches in some places.

The hope of dodging Dorian's fury came Friday, even as the storm ratcheted up from a menacing Category 3 hurricane to an even more dangerous Category 4. But the same news that is welcome in Florida raises the threat of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.

The @HRD_AOML_NOAA Hurricane Hunters are providing valuable radar data in the inner-core of #Dorian this morning. Here's a look from the @NOAA_HurrHunter radar on the most recent trip through the center. Get the latest Dorian forecast at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/v1eJxhmj5w — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Florida and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster-relief efforts. He told reporters that "Mar-a-Lago" can handle itself" and is more worried about Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced Sunday that it had activated 12-hour Alpha/Bravo shifts for about 1,400 state troopers in the eastern parts of the state. "We are here for you," FHP said.

As Dorian closed in, it upended people's Labor Day weekend plans. Major airlines began allowing travelers to change their reservations without a fee. The big cruise lines began rerouting their ships. Disney World and the other resorts in Orlando found themselves in the storm's projected path.

The hurricane season typically peaks between mid-August and late October. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. was on Labor Day 1935. The unnamed Category 5 hurricane crashed ashore along Florida's Gulf Coast on Sept. 2. It was blamed for over 400 deaths.

