Flagler County to declare local state of emergency as Dorian approaches

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County will hold a special meeting at noon Thursday to declare a Local State of Emergency as Dorian approaches, the county's public information officer announced Wednesday.

The county urges residents to complete their hurricane preparations Thursday. Additionally, according to county officials, residents who live east of Interstate 95 -- or in mobile homes or low-lying areas -- should be ready to evacuate.

"While we don't want people to panic, Hurricane Dorian is gaining strength and is currently projected to make a direct hit to Florida's Atlantic Coast," Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said Wednesday. "The best way to protect yourself is to be prepared."

Hurricane shutters and generators should be in place and ready. Food, fuel, water, medication, pet supplies, critical papers, and family comfort supplies should be purchased before the weekend. Porches and patios should be cleared of items that can create a hazard.

"This is critical," Lord said. "We will likely have a locally declared emergency by early afternoon Thursday. We need everyone to take this very seriously."

Flagler County has opened its Hurricane Call Center -- 386-586-5111 -- from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Hours will be expanded as needed.

Flagler County officials are encouraging residents to sign up for weather warning notifications and for those requiring additional assistance to apply for the special needs registry.

More specifically, individuals who should register for special needs evacuation sheltering are people who require daily assistance with medical conditions that prevent or hinder their ability to care for themselves.

Residents with computer access can register for either or both online at www.flaglercounty.org/emergency.

The direct link for the ALERTFlagler weather notifications is www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

The direct link for special needs is www.flaglercounty.org/specialneeds, where a printable application form is available as well as a link to the Special Needs Registry.

Sandbags to be available for residents

Sand and sandbags will be available throughout Flagler County.

Self-serve sand and bags will be available at the following locations:

MalaCompra parking lot on MalaCompra Road in the Hammock

Old jail site at Utility Street and Old Moody Boulevard

Hidden Trails Community Center in Daytona North

Sandbags with bagging assistance will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at MalaCompra Park.

On Wednesday, the City of Palm Coast also announced that sand and sandbags are available for residents at several locations. Palm Coast sand stations are self-serve, so residents should bring their own shovels and be prepared to fill the bags.

A self-service sand station and sandbags are available during daylight hours at:

Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast.

In addition, empty sandbags, but no sand, are available during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at:

Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Ave., Palm Coast

Palm Coast Utility Department, 2 Utility Drive, Palm Coast

Then, those empty sandbags can be filled at these two additional self-service sand stations:

Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park, 350 Sesame Blvd., Palm Coast

Storm preparation reminders

As the city of Palm Coast prepares for Dorian, there are a few important things to keep in mind in advance of the storm.

Protect your property: Keep your property and home prepared by making sure trees are trimmed well before the storm to prevent damage from broken branches; board up your windows to protect them from flying debris; bring loose outdoor items, such as trash cans, children's toys and patio furniture inside; secure all doors; and move your car inside a garage or other secure location.

Know your evacuation zone: Now is the time to find out if you are in an evacuation zone and if so, what that zone is. Areas are evacuated based on the impact of the storm. Evacuation determinations will be made by Flagler County Emergency Management and public notices will be provided at that time.

Don't let the alphabet fool you. For example, Evacuation Zone B is NOT the B section of Palm Coast. It is related to the floodplain. This was confusing to some residents during Hurricane Matthew, which is why the city installed the evacuation zone signs on all of the stop signs in those designated areas.

Click here to find out your evacuation zone through Flagler County's website.

Generator safety: Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind: Generators should be used in well-ventilated locations outside at least 5 feet away from all doors, windows and vent openings; never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open; turn off generators and let them cool down before refueling; make sure the exhaust is directed away from the building; and make sure to install carbon monoxide alarms in your home.

ALERTPalmCoast: This is the first year AlertPalmCoast, which is part of AlertFlagler, will be available, which is a no-cost service that provides Palm Coast residents a variety of emergency notifications, such as severe weather, based upon the address you enroll. This service allows you to customize your notifications and choose delivery methods that include phone calls, email, SMS/Text messages, and even through a downloadable app. Click here to sign up.

Residents in Flagler County should refer to "ALERTFlagler" and "ALERTFlaglerBeach."

For storm-prep information, visit www.flaglercounty.org/emergency.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.