Help others win big while treating yourself

What’s happening, News4JAX Insiders?

This is your Audience Development Director and Insider connection, Josh Beauchamp. We hope you’ve all had a great start to the week. First, let’s address that photo at the top of the newsletter. That was a photo captured by a woman in DeLeon Springs named Melissa Chadwell. She said it was a lucky shot capturing that gator trying to climb up on her porch while smiling and waving hello! Or maybe it was, “See ya, later.” 🤣

Hyundai Hometown Heroes

A study released this week from Seniorly shows family caregivers in Florida are the No. 1 most burned out in the nation. Here’s how you can help one of our local Senior Caregivers win a 2023 Hyundai Tucson. CLICK THE PICTURE

Nominate a Senior Caregiver that you feel deserves to be a Hyundai Hometown Hero and win a 2023 Hyundai Tucson SUV. (WJXT)

Renaming the “Gaughan Gauge”

Last month we said goodbye to former Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan after 30 years of service at WJXT-Channel 4. The good news is we didn’t have to look far for his replacement. The Morning Show Meteorologist Richard Nunn has moved to the evening shift as our new Chief! But the forecasting tool John used to sum up each day’s forecast needs a revamp. That’s why we need your help to rename the “Gaughan Gauge”. CLICK THE PICTURE

Help Chief Meteorologist Richard Nunn pick a new name for his forecasting tool. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

All-American Pet Day

We are celebrating by sharing your favorite four-legged friends’ pictures on SnapJAX (and the ones with less or no legs...LOL). Don’t forget to take advantage of this Insider-only feature and post your pet’s pic today! CLICK THE PICTURE

*Here’s a SnapJAX tutorial if you’re having a hard time or are new to it