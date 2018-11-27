JSO: 1 person shot on Jacksonville's Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Tuesday morning shooting on Jacksonville's Eastside left someone with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 a.m. near Jessie Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The condition of the shooting victim was unclear, but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office described the injuries as life-threatening.

Multiple police vehicles lined the nearby streets as a helicopter circled overhead.

JSO investigating a shooting involving life-threatening injuries near Van Buren and Odessa Street. Crime scene techs just arrived on scene. Helicopter has been circling the area for about half an hour. Waiting for more info from JSO @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/g33AxEW3zk — Allyson Henning (@AllysonHenning) November 27, 2018

