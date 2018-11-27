News

JSO: 1 person shot on Jacksonville's Eastside

By Allyson Henning - Reporter, Vic Micolucci - I-TEAM reporter, anchor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Tuesday morning shooting on Jacksonville's Eastside left someone with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 a.m. near Jessie Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The condition of the shooting victim was unclear, but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office described the injuries as life-threatening.

Multiple police vehicles lined the nearby streets as a helicopter circled overhead.

