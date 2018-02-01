Jacksonville homicides in January 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax makes an effort each year to track the number of homicides in Jacksonville, including where they're happening and when police make an arrest or clear the case.

The information below is an effort to put faces on those numbers.

Last year, News4Jax records showed 141 homicides in Jacksonville. In 2016, we counted 120 homicides.

January is typically one of the bloodiest months of the year, and it appeared off to a similar start in 2018, with six people shot dead in the first week of the year.

But the violence calmed in the latter half of the month, ending with nine homicides, far below last year's January number of 15.

Below, we have listed the names and ages of the January homicide victims and the information surrounding their deaths. We have also included a photo of each victim.

Many of the cases remain unsolved. If you have information about any of these crimes, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Monday, Jan. 1

Crispin Taylor, 35

Taylor was shot just over an hour into the New Year after an argument broke out an Arlington area New Year's Eve party, police said. He was found dead in the driveway of a home on Gilmore Heights Road off Fort Caroline Road. Police said the case was still under investigation, but that they were not actively searching for the shooter.

Monday, Jan. 1

Sahara Barkley, 24

Barkley was shot and killed at a BP gas station on Stockton Street in Riverside, police said. Tairrah Demeka McGriff, 22, is charged with murder in the case. Police said the two women, who did not know each other, got into an altercation at the gas station, and McGriff shot Barkley.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Larry Williams, 30

Williams was shot while leaving food store near 16th Street and Myrtle Avenue in Northwest Jacksonville, police said. Officers said he was leaving the Ethio Discount Food Store food and was walking to his car when the gunman approached and started shooting. Police later released surveillance video of the suspected shooter.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Willie Dornes, 65

Dornes was found lying with a fatal gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue North and Lowell Avenue in the Paxon neighborhood, police said. Detectives said investigators have a suspect, but no information was given regarding their identity.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Mitchell McCoy Jr., 26

McCoy was found shot in the front yard of home on Orton Street, south of Lenox Avenue on the Westside, police said. He died at the hospital. McCoy's family told News4Jax they believe the shooting started after an argument over a dog. McCoy left behind a child and a pregnant wife. No description of a shooter was released.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Thomas Gordon, 30

Gordon was found shot to death lying in the street near W. 8th and Tyler streets in Northwest Jacksonville, police said. His last known address was in Arlington, more than 10 miles away. Homicide detectives said they did not have a suspect description or possible motive, but the case was under active investigation.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Kaye-lea Plummer, 11

Kaye-lea died in August 2017 in her Oceanway home from injuries suffered at the hands of her abusive mother, Erica Newsome, according to police. They said Newsome put Kaye-lea's dead body in her car and drove north before crashing in Virginia, where she was discovered with the child's body on Aug. 6, 2017. Jacksonville police said they are counting Kaye-lea's death toward their January homicide numbers, even though she was killed last August, because that's when her mother was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in her death.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Gregory Carodine, 33

Carodine and a woman were shot at a food store on Monaco Drive near Dunn Avenue on the Northside, police said. Carodine tried to drive away but crashed two blocks away and died at the hospital, police said. The woman, whose name was not released, was shot in the hand. They did not release any suspect information.

Monday, Jan. 22

Cassandra Valentin, 61

Valentin's body was found during a welfare check at her home on Frank E Avenue in the Moncrief area. Police later said that she had been fatally stabbed by her boyfriend, Marvin Williams, who had a history of abusing her. Williams was charged with murder after he was tracked down by police at a construction site, following several tips from the public.

