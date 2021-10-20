Court slogs through jury selection for trial in Ahmaud Arbery slaying

Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – After two days of jury selection, just 40 out of 600 potential jurors have been questioned at the Glynn County Courthouse as attorneys work to find an impartial jury in the murder trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with murder and other crimes in the 25-year-old Black man’s death after a cellphone video of the Feb. 23, 2020, killing was leaked online two months later.

A judge found eight potential jurors qualified to advance Tuesday. Dozens more in the jury pool will need to be cleared before a final panel of 12 jurors and four alternates can be seated.

At the rate of 20 jurors a day -- it could take nearly a month to get through the first group. There are still 560 potential jurors left in the initial group.

Another 400 people are on stand-by in case12 jurors and four alternates are not found from the current pool.

“With the underlying issues, with the amount of witnesses, the amount of defendants, I think it’s just making it a little harder and making the process going a little longer than they originally intended,” said Latoya Willams Shelton, an attorney not affiliated with the case.

The slow going is not making Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley happy. He expressed frustration Tuesday at the glacial pace of the proceedings.

“I do not have the ability to just store people or keep them longer than planned,” the judge said, adding later: “At the rate we’re going, all these plans we have to move these panels through are not going to work.”

Jury duty notices were mailed to 1,000 people in coastal Glynn County, with 600 ordered to report Monday and the remainder on deck for next week if needed.

The huge jury pool underscores how Arbery’s slaying has dominated the news, social media feeds and workplace chatter in the coastal community of roughly 85,000 residents.

The eight people deemed qualified to serve Tuesday won’t necessarily be seated on the final jury. They just weren’t among those found to have hardened opinions on the case, or with hardships that made jury service an unfair burden. Prosecutors and the defense will take turns striking qualified pool members in order to arrive at the final jury.

Two of those qualified Tuesday said they know some of the defendants. One said his father is a longtime prosecutor who worked with Greg McMichael before the defendant retired as an investigator for the local district attorney shortly before Arbery was killed.

“He’s a friend of my father’s and he’s been over to our house multiple times,” the man said.

The other said her husband and father-in-law know Bryan.

A woman who said she knows Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., was dismissed.

The court has not identified the race of any of the prospective jurors.

Another issue raised by some media reports Tuesday was the release online of suppressed evidence and documents about Arbery’s mental health and past criminal history. Both were ruled inadmissible for the upcoming trial, so if a potential juror were to read the documents online through the court website, they might not be eligible to serve on the jury.

The documents also include evidence that hasn’t yet been ruled on by the court.

Prosecutors say Arbery was merely jogging on the street 2 miles from his home when the McMichaels grabbed guns and chased him in a pickup truck. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded the now-infamous cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times at close range with a shotgun.

Defense attorneys insist the three men committed no crimes. Greg McMichael told police they believed Arbery was a burglar after security cameras previously recorded him entering a nearby home under construction. He said Travis McMichael fired in self-defense after Arbery punched him and tried to grab his weapon.

Prosecutors say there is no evidence that Arbery, who was unarmed, committed any crime.