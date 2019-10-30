Board expected to vote on Jacksonville housing chief's fate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Housing Authority will vote on the fate of its CEO's job Wednesday afternoon after an explosive report found he was sleeping with his subordinates and fathered a child with a tenant.

The emergency meeting was called two days after the city inspector general's office released a 78-page report detailing its investigation into the behavior of embattled CEO Frederick McKinnies, who was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace relationships, among other things.

Mayor Lenny Curry called for McKinnies' ouster in the wake of the report's release, saying it was clear JHA needed a change in leadership to help restore public trust in the agency. Roslyn Mixon-Phillips, who chairs the agency's board, said she was appalled by the report's findings.

"I am committed to acting on the OIG's recommendations as Icontinue to focus on our mission of providing safe, clean, and affordable housing and improving the lives of our residents," she said.

A meeting agenda obtained by News4Jax shows the board will meet behind closed doors to discuss the report's findings and then take action on McKinnies' employment. As part of their meeting, board members are expected to discuss governance and oversight, and the search for new leadership.

The inspector general's report identified consensual sexual relationships McKinnies had with two subordinates from 1999 to 2018. It noted that during these relationships, McKinnies had both direct and indirect influence over the employees' raises and promotions within the agency.

The report also highlighted several outdated policies that did not address or discourage relationships between employees, fraternization between employees and tenants, or sexual harassment. Mixon-Phillips said the agency has already introduced stricter controls and a whistleblower policy.

McKinnies was placed on paid administrative leave at the outset of the investigation in August 2018. In place of him, JHA interim CEO and president Dwayne Alexander has led the agency.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.