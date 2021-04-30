Florida no longer requires proof of residency for COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a new public health advisory, Florida’s surgeon general has ordered state and federal vaccine locations to stop asking people for proof of residency to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The move clears what public health experts call a barrier keeping undocumented migrants and others from getting a shot.

Starting Friday, all state and federally supported vaccination sites in Florida will instead ask people to confirm they’re either a resident or in the state for work. Specifically, people will be asked “if they are in the state for the purpose of providing goods and services.”

Samantha Artiga, director of racial equity and health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation, told News4Jax that requirements to provide proof of residency and identification can deter some migrants from getting a vaccine.

“Providing clear information to help people understand that all individuals are eligible for the vaccine, regardless of immigration status, and that getting the vaccine will not negatively impact someone’s immigration status is really important,” Artiga said.

Mia Jones, chief executive officer for the non-profit health center Agape Family Health, helps with operations of the state-run vaccine clinic on the Edward Waters College campus in Jacksonville.

In a May 19 interview, Jones said during outreach some undocumented migrants said they were hesitant about providing proof of residency at vaccine locations.