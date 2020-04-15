Publix adding special hours for first responders and health care workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In its latest move in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Publix is now setting aside time for first responders and frontline health care workers to do their grocery shopping.

Starting on Thursday, Publix stores and pharmacies will be open to those workers from 8 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and 7 to 8 a.m. on Fridays. These special shopping hours will continue until further notice.

The Florida-based grocery store chain has already designated 7 to 8 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesdays as senior shopping hours so customers ages 65 and older can get their shopping done.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus.

The company’s stores have also installed plexiglass barriers to protect its cashiers.